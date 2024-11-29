US ambassador Kathleen Kavalec awarded Romania's highest honor

President Klaus Iohannis awarded the National Order of the Star of Romania, in the rank of Grand Cross, to Kathleen Kavalec, the United States ambassador to Bucharest, on Friday, November 29.

The decoration recognizes ambassador Kavalec’s exceptional contributions to strengthening the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States, the Presidential Administration announced.

The National Order of the Star of Romania is the country’s highest civilian award, symbolizing outstanding service to the state.

Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec has served as the US representative in Bucharest since her appointment in 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ro.usembassy.gov)