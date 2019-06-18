Candidate for US Ambassador seat in Romania heard in Senate’s committee

Adrian Zuckman is close to replacing Hans Klemm as the U.S. Ambassador in Romania after the U.S. Senate’s Foreign Policy Committee will hear him on June 20, local G4media.ro reported.

He has been waiting for almost a year for the Senate’s validation after being nominated by president Donald Trump for the post last July. In January this year, the Senate returned president Donald Trump his nomination since, according to the Senate’s procedures, nominations unscheduled in a session can no longer be postponed to a later session without the President re-sending them to the Senate.

In the presentation made on the White House website, Zuckerman says that he emigrated to the United States from Romania at the age of 10 and he fluently speaks Romanian. As a lawyer, he was admitted to the bar in New York in 1984 and is a partner in Seyfarth Shaw LLP’s international law firm. Previously, he also served as the co-coordinator of the national real estate department and for companies at Epstein Becker & Green, P.C., New York, and coordinator for real estate at Lowenstein Sandler, LLP, New York.

