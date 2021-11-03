Romanian brewer Ursus brings expat to supervise its factories

Ursus Breweries, the biggest beer producer in Romania, has appointed Duncan Crow as Technical Vice President.

In this role, he will supervise the company’s three local breweries in Buzau, Brasov and Timisoara and the operational production activities.

Crow has over 20 years of experience across the entire supply chain in the global beverages industry. Before joining Ursus Breweries, he was Supply Chain Director for Lao Brewery Company (Lao P.D.R), responsible for the production and distribution of 6 million hectoliters of beer, soft drinks and bottled water.

In his international career, Duncan has held several leadership roles in the brewing industry, including Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, Russia, Croatia and the Netherlands.

(Photo source: Ursus)