New urban transport app makes it easier to use alternative mobility services in Romania

Neobility, a platform with Romanian capital created to support and develop urban mobility, has launched UrbanAir in Romania, a service that brings all shared mobility solutions in one place.

The platform is available globally, including in Romania, and responds to the needs of social distancing, through individual transport options in the city. More than 100 alternative mobility providers are currently available on the platform, the company said in a press release.

UrbanAir offers users the best options for alternative movement, depending on their location and the direction of travel, including bicycles, scooters, or cars.

In Romania, the application is available in cities where more than one shared mobility solution is available. For example, 12 different suppliers of electric scooters, bicycles, or cars from Bucharest can be found on UrbanAir.

In total, the app is currently operational in 60 cities around the world.

UrbanAir is available for free for iOS in the App Store and Android in the Play Store, and users can sign up with their phone number. With this app, users can see in real-time, on a map, all the vehicles made available through shared mobility in their cities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)