Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 07:56
Business
Lime brings back its e-scooters on Bucharest streets
19 May 2020
Lime, the electric scooter rental company that entered the Romanian market in April last year resumes operations in Bucharest starting May 15, with a smaller fleet that will serve the same operational area as in the past, Wall-street.ro reported.

The company withdrew its scooters on March 19 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We start with a smaller fleet to understand user behavior as people begin to return to normal habits. We will easily and quickly expand the volume of scooters that serve the public. We will decide the areas based on the information on the application, being able to resume the activity with at least 1,000 e-scooters from one day to the next," said Luca Mateescu, Operations Manager Lime Romania.

The company has improved the methods and frequency of scooter cleaning.

One year since its launch in Bucharest, the number of trips made with Lime e-scooters has exceeded 1 million.

The company is thinking of expanding to other cities in the country.

(Photo: Lime Facebook Page)

