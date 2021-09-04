COVID-19: Romania’s “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk updated

Romanian authorities updated on Thursday, April 8, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.”

Travelers arriving from these states/areas are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days.

The new “yellow list” includes 44 states/areas/territories, among them neighboring Hungary and Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Jordan, France, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Seychelles, Chile, Austria, Italy, Brazil, and South Africa.

The updated list is available here.

