Up Romania launches Up Play, the first gamification module in its mobile application – a premiere in the local employee benefits market

Up Romania launches Up Play and becomes the first company in the employee benefits market to connect a complex gamification module with a mobile application. In this stage, the module is available only for users of Up Dejun cards in Bucharest and Ilfov and will later be extended throughout the country for several products from the company's portfolio.

Up Play aims to change the way beneficiaries use their meal cards, encouraging them to discover new experiences in partner HoReCa locations such as restaurants, cafes, pastry shops, and more. In exchange for transactions, users will receive Up Coins, which will turn into shopping vouchers at various partners.

Innovation through gamification: a first on the benefits market

Up Play is more than just a module added to the Up Mobil application. It is an innovation that redefines user interaction with extra-salary benefits and transforms the experience of using meal vouchers into a fun and interactive activity. By integrating the gamification mechanism, Up Romania offers users a modern experience adapted to the lifestyle of current generations, especially young people.

"We are proud to be the first company to bring gamification to a benefits application in Romania, which not only positions us as pioneers in the field but also allows us to support HoReCa entrepreneurs. Thus, we not only improve the experience of our users but also contribute to the development and success of local businesses", said Loredana Vătăvoiu, Director of Marketing and Communication, Up Romania.

"Up Play is not just a project but a story about how ideas can come to life when people are encouraged to express their creativity. It all started with an internal competition, where our team brought together their passion and innovation, proving that innovation is not just an abstract concept but can turn into a usable product. This competition is proof that when we give our colleagues the space to be creative, they can turn ideas into reality and bring added value not only to the company but also to each client", added Loredana Vătăvoiu.

How does Up Play work?

By installing the UP Mobil application, Up Dejun card users from Bucharest and Ilfov can directly access the Up Play module. Once activated, they can participate in daily and transactional missions, through which they will collect Up Coins:

Daily quests: Collect an Up Coin every day, the first time they access the application;

Transactional missions: making a transaction or a defined number of transactions of a certain value, after which they will collect a number of Up Coins.

The accumulated Up Coins can be used to purchase value vouchers from various partners in industries such as fashion, culture, beauty, travel, and retail. In the future, the module will be expanded to include new mission types and will be available for all products in Up Romania’s portfolio.

A new way to consume extra-salary benefits

The launch of Up Play also aims to change the behavior of meal card users, encouraging them to discover new places and access new experiences. This innovative module not only provides users with additional benefits but also supports HoReCa entrepreneurs, generating income and boosting local enterprises that accept payment with Up cards.

About the Up Group

Up Group is a solid international group. Present in over 25 countries, the Up Group adapts its expertise to local specifics. Every day, it serves 23 million people around the world through dozens of brands of products and services.

About Up Romania

Up Romania, a part of the Up Group, serves over 25,000 customers and over 1.3 million beneficiaries of the Up Breakfast, Up Gift, Up Vacation, Up Culture vouchers. Added to them are over 1.2 million beneficiaries of Up Social from 150 national and local social projects that have been carried out in the last 6 years. Present in Romania for 22 years, the company offers various motivational tools and advantageous financial solutions for companies' business performance, including products and services for employees, the Up flexible benefits platform MultiBeneficii, services dedicated to merchants, as well as customized solutions for the modernization of the social action sector.

Up MultiBeneficii is the Up Romania solution dedicated to companies, which offers the efficient management of extra-salary benefits made available to employees. The Up MultiBeneficii platform presents an attractive package of benefits and special offers that can be chosen by employees according to their needs, generating a competitive advantage on the market for the employer, and offering autonomy and flexibility to the employees.

Through the "Redefining Work" campaign, Up Romania aims to change the perspective on work, bringing significant changes in its approach.

Up Romania was certified as a Great Place To Work for the third consecutive year in 2024.

More details at www.upromania.ro.

Up Mobil application can be downloaded from App Store, Google Play or Huawei AppGallery.

*This is a Press release.