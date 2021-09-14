Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/14/2021 - 10:53
Events

Untold 2021: More than 265,000 people attend music festival in Romania

14 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A public of more than 265,000 attended this year’s edition of Untold, the music festival taking place in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, the organizers said.

More than 65,000 attended the last evening of the four-day festival that ended on September 12. Overall, fans from more than 100 countries were in Cluj to enjoy the event.

A total of 75% of the attendees were vaccinated, according to the organizers. “The average recorded at Untold was impressive, being close to three times higher than the national vaccination average. This comes to confirm that this year’s Untold was a safe public place and that the festival was an incentive for those who get vaccinated,” the organizers said in a release quoted by Mediafax.

The lineup of this year’s edition included names such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack, The Script, Parov Stelar, Tyga, and Sam Feldt. Afrojack launched in Cluj the new single Anywhere.

The EU Covid-19 certificate or a rapid antigen test were needed for access to the festival.

(Photo: Manases Sándor/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/14/2021 - 10:53
Events

Untold 2021: More than 265,000 people attend music festival in Romania

14 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A public of more than 265,000 attended this year’s edition of Untold, the music festival taking place in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, the organizers said.

More than 65,000 attended the last evening of the four-day festival that ended on September 12. Overall, fans from more than 100 countries were in Cluj to enjoy the event.

A total of 75% of the attendees were vaccinated, according to the organizers. “The average recorded at Untold was impressive, being close to three times higher than the national vaccination average. This comes to confirm that this year’s Untold was a safe public place and that the festival was an incentive for those who get vaccinated,” the organizers said in a release quoted by Mediafax.

The lineup of this year’s edition included names such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack, The Script, Parov Stelar, Tyga, and Sam Feldt. Afrojack launched in Cluj the new single Anywhere.

The EU Covid-19 certificate or a rapid antigen test were needed for access to the festival.

(Photo: Manases Sándor/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks