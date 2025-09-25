Events

Romania’s UNTOLD festival announces dates for next year’s ONE edition in Cluj-Napoca

25 September 2025

Romania’s UNTOLD, ranked among the world’s top three music festivals, has announced the dates for its 2026 edition, which will take place August 6–9 in Cluj-Napoca under the new concept UNTOLD ONE. The event will feature global superstars, unique shows created exclusively for the festival, and celebrated Romanian artists sharing the stage with international names, the organizers said.

According to the event’s representatives, the 2026 edition marks the beginning of a new decade for the festival, promising fans an expanded lineup of music genres, including EDM, house, techno, trap, rap, pop, and live acts. 

The announcement follows the record-breaking anniversary edition UNTOLD X earlier this year, which drew over 470,000 fans and included performances from Post Malone, Metro Boomin, Armin van Buuren, Don Diablo, Alok, and Martin Garrix. 

Organizers said the 2026 edition will take the experience further, with international premieres, custom productions, and state-of-the-art visual effects, including fireworks, drones, and lasers.

Fans wishing to attend the ONE edition must register at untold.com by October 6, 2025, to gain access to the second wave of tickets, which will go on sale the same day at special early-bird prices.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

