Romania’s Untold music festival will return with a new edition next summer

Untold, one of the largest music festivals in Romania, will hold a new edition between August 4 and August 7, 2022. The event takes place in Cluj-Napoca, in the famous Transylvania region.

“For four days and four nights, hundreds of thousands of fans from all over the world will step into the magical world of Cluj-Napoca to be entertained by the best international artists of the moment and more,” the event’s organizers said on Monday, November 15, according to G4media.ro.

“In 2021, UNTOLD was the only major music festival in the European Union that took place, bringing to Romania the best lineup of the year,” the same press release said.

A public of more than 265,000 attended this year’s edition of Untold. Overall, fans from more than 100 countries were in Cluj to enjoy the event. The lineup included top artists such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack, Parov Stelar, Tyga, and Sam Feldt.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Manases Sandor)