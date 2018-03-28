Untold, the biggest electronic music festival in Romania, has announced new artists for its 2018 edition, among them American DJ duo The Chainsmokers, American singer Jason Derulo, and famous Dutch DJ Tiesto.

Other artists who joined this year’s lineup are The Asteroids Galaxy Tour, Danny Avila, Don Diablo, Fedde Le Grand, KSHMR, Tujamo, Will Sparks, Paul Kalkbrenner, Pan-Pot, Jamie Jones, Seth Troxler, Borgore, and The Glitch Mob.

The firsts artists announced for Untold 2018 include The Prodigy, Bonobo, Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Kygo, Oliver Heldens, Steve Aoki, Loco Dice, Nina Kraviz, and Solomun.

Untold will take place from August 2 to August 5 in Cluj-Napoca. So far more than 35,000 fans bought four-day passes for the festival. Tickets are available for purchase online here.

(photo source: Untold on Facebook)