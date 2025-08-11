Events

Untold festival marks 10 years with 470,000 fans in Cluj-Napoca, plans next edition for 2026

11 August 2025

More than 470,000 people attended the 10th edition of Untold in Cluj-Napoca, central Romania, held over four days and featuring performances by international and Romanian artists. Organizers said this edition marked the end of the festival’s first decade and announced the launch of Untold One, set for 2026.

The final night on August 10 drew over 120,000 spectators to Cluj Arena for sets by Martin Garrix, Anyma, Becky Hill, and Fisher, along with appearances by INNA and Irina Rimes. 

Anyma performed his “The End of Genesys” project, while Martin Garrix’s set included both recent releases and earlier hits. Becky Hill, in her first show in Romania, performed songs such as “Remember” and “Lose Control.” Fisher played tracks including “Losing It” and “Take It Off.” Meanwhile, INNA presented a show titled “Echos,” and Irina Rimes performed a set focused on live interpretation.

Other performances during the festival included Post Malone, who opened his European tour at Untold; Metro Boomin, in his only European festival appearance of the year; and Sandro Cavazza, who sang “Without You” in a tribute to Avicii. 

Armin van Buuren played a three-hour set marking the festival’s anniversary. Alok introduced his “Keep Art Human” concept to Europe, accompanied by Italian dance group Urban Theory, and Don Diablo presented a new show design planned for his 2026 tour.

According to the organizers, passes for the 2026 event are already available.

(Photo source: Untold PR)

