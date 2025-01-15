Unidentified man stole three amputated legs from Bucharest hospital, one still missing

On Monday, January 13, officials at the Cantacuzino Hospital in Bucharest alerted police that a man stole three amputated legs from the storage area. While two were later found, the third is still missing.

The incident took place three days prior, on January 10, and was captured by surveillance cameras. Images published by Euronews Romania show a man whose face is hidden, wearing a jacket and sports pants, entering the storage area designated for medical waste and then exiting with a yellow bag, in addition to the black bag he was already carrying. The individual later abandoned one of the bags.

Investigators have opened a criminal case for qualified theft and are searching for the suspect. They are also trying to determine the whereabouts of the third leg. Two have already been found: one within the hospital premises near the medical waste area and another on a street near the medical facility.

"From the video recordings, the following observations were made: On January 10, 2025, at 6:57 PM, a male individual was seen heading toward the passage leading to the morgue [...] near the infectious waste ramp. The area was unlocked, and the person entered, stealing several bags before leaving along the same route," said Prof. Dr. Iulian Brezean, the manager of the Cantacuzino Hospital, cited by Euronews Romania.

The hospital, which was fined RON 4,400 (EUR 885) by the authorities for mishandling the legs, has started its own investigation alongside that of the police.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)