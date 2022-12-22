Capital markets powered by BSE

 

UniCredit Bank Romania issues 5-year bonds with 9.07% coupon

22 December 2022
UniCredit Bank Romania announced that it concluded a new issue of corporate bonds in local currency (senior, unsecured) through an offer held on December 16.

The offer was addressed to supranational agencies, international institutional investors, and qualified local investors.

The bonds, with a face value of RON 100 (EUR 20), will be listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The bank raised RON 488.5 mln (versus a RON 450 mln target), or nearly EUR 100 mln, with a coupon of 9.07%.

The issue is part of the bank's broader program of diversification of financing sources aimed at increasing access to financing for the bank's customers.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
