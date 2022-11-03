Capital markets powered by BSE

 

More green bonds from Raiffeisen listed at Bucharest Exchange

03 November 2022
Raiffeisen Romania listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange its RON 325 mln, 5-year bond issue (BVB: RBRO27B), previously launched in a private placement with a 9.4% coupon attached. It is a green, sustainable and ESG-compliant bond.

The bonds are explicitly banned from distribution to individual investors.

"The issue will allow us to direct the funds we raise into projects making a valuable contribution to the community and environment," said Romulus Mircea, Director of Assets and Liabilities Management, Raiffeisen Bank.

More precisely, the funds raised will be used "to finance or refinance [...] loans with distinct environmental benefits, such as Eligible Social and Green Loans, with a minimum of 50% allocated to those in the social category. Up to 100% of the remainder will be allocated to those in the green category under the eligibility criteria defined in the Issuer Framework for the Issuance of Bank Sustainability Bonds."

The bonds, which will be traded on the Regulated Market, are the second sustainable bonds issue Raiffeisen has listed on the BVB and its sixth issue of tradeable bonds on the stock market, with all six of its issued bonds reaching a total value of RON 3.3 bln (EUR 660 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iryna Drodz/Dreamstime.com)

