UniCredit Bank Romania became a participant in the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s trading system after the recently completed merger with Alpha Bank. The moment was marked with an event at the BVB headquarters held on Wednesday, August 20.

Following the merger process between UniCredit Bank and Alpha Bank, completed on August 15, 2025, the former took over all financial investment services regarding capital market trading, previously provided by Alpha Bank Romania. As a result, any company or bond issue listed locally can be accessed by UniCredit Bank clients. The bank will also continue the distribution of Fidelis government bonds, through its extensive branch network throughout the country.

UniCredit Bank joins the base of companies represented by financial investment services companies and credit institutions in Romania, as well as investment firms that operate as Participants in the BVB trading system. “We are delighted that UniCredit Bank, a strong name in the Romanian banking sector, is joining the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s trading system as a Participant.” stated Remus Vulpescu, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

As part of the merger, UniCredit transferred roughly 4,000 new customers from AlphaBank on the capital markets segment, both corporate and retail. “Our entry into the brokerage market is important because we want to access the entire UniCredit client base, to offer them these services. We are one of the five partners that contribute to the Fidelis state bonds program,” said UniCredit Bank CEO Mihaela Lupu.

Bank representatives also say that clients will find improved services from the new, combined entity.

UniCredit is also envisioning backing listings on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. “It is one of the reasons we included brokerage in our business, because we see value here, and we are interested in contributing to the Romanian capital and crediting markets,” Lupu said.

The enlarged UniCredit Bank, with its 300 representations and 4,800 employees, will be more active on the retail market, according to the management. The bank now has an 11% market share.

Asked about general trends in the market, in the context of several new government initiatives designed to tackle a wide deficit of around 9.3% in 2024, the UniCredit CEO mentioned a difficult second half of the year.

So far, the crediting market has not seen serious decreases, according to Mihaela Lupu. “Some of our customers have been waiting to see things stabilize. The financial situation of some customers, companies and individuals, will categorically deteriorate in the coming period,” she said.

Prior to the merger, UniCredit Bank has been active on the capital market since 2013 as a bond issuer, totaling five issues over time. The first two bonds issue listed in 2013 and 2017 reached maturity. At the moment, three bonds issue of UniCredit Bank are currently tradable: UCB27 and UCB28, both listed in 2023, and UCB29, which entered trading at the end of 2024. The total value of UniCredit Bank bonds available for trading now on the BVB is RON 1.7 billion (EUR 335.9 million).

(Photo source: BVB.ro)