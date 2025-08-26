Undercloud 18: Independent theater festival returns to Bucharest this fall

Romania’s pioneering independent theater festival, Undercloud, will celebrate its 18th edition this fall with 18 days of performances in 18 venues along Bucharest’s historic Calea Griviței. Organizers say the program spans a wide range of styles and themes, from intimate explorations of personal struggles to bold reinterpretations of classical and folk tales.

The festival runs from September 18 to October 5 and will bring together leading Romanian artists, including Ofelia Popii, Carmen Vidu, Cristina Juncu, Ștefan Lupu, Vlad Massaci, Alexandru Mâzgăreanu, Irina Movilă, Rodica Mandache, and poet Nora Iuga.

Highlights of the 2025 edition include Dolores, a reflection on emotional insecurity, Maybe by 2301, we won’t need another feminist show, confronting gender inequality, and Papiloma Party, a participatory production combining theater, visual arts, and medicine to raise awareness about HPV.

Other works, such as Așteptându-l pe Ulise and Tinerețe fără bătrânețe și viață fără de moarte, reimagine Homer’s Odyssey and Romanian folklore through music and choreography.

The 18th edition will also mark the symbolic opening of the future Grivița 53 Theater for its founders.

Created in 2008 by director Chris Simion-Mercurian, Undercloud has become a mainstay of the country’s cultural scene, championing experimental and independent productions while contributing to the revival of Calea Griviței as a cultural district.

(Photo source: the organizers)