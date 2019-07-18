Romanian online platform for employees gets EUR 300,000 financing

Undelucram.ro, a Romanian online community where employees can share information about companies their work for or look for information about potential employers, received a EUR 300,000 investment from local fund GapMinder Venture Partners and Oana Ciornei, managing partner Amrop Romania & Global Amrop University Lead.

The platform will use the money to expand on international markets.

Founded in 2011 as a result of a perceived need in the market to be able to find feedback about companies directly from their employees, Undelucram.ro brings together employers and employees for a more transparent working environment in Romania, according to the company’s presentation.

“We constantly want to actively contribute to educate young people in Romania, to guide them in preparing for an interview and finding their desired job, but also to meet the needs of companies wishing to attract the best talents by their side. Undelucram.ro is more than just a platform, it is a committed community with growth potential and with today’s investment we continue our natural development in other countries such as Greece, Hungary and Czech Republic,” said Costin Tudor, CEO & Founder of Undelucram.ro.

(Photo courtesy of undelucram.ro)

