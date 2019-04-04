Venture fund Gapminder to pick another 26 Romanian startups for funding

Romanian venture capital fund Gapminder, focusing on high-tech start-ups in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe, will select, in a boot camp to be held April 4-5 in Bucharest, 26 tech start-ups to finance under the third round of the Techcelerator business acceleration program.

The selected startups will benefit from an initial investment of EUR 50,000 from Gapminder Venture Partners BV in exchange for a stake in the company. The financing can be supplemented by another EUR 50,000 to EUR 100,000 depending on the performance during the program.

Companies selected for the new round of acceleration will also benefit from the involvement of Banca Transilvania, Globalworth and EY Romania, which will focus specifically on three specific areas: FinTech, PropTech, and Digital Transformation & Automation.

Techcelerator is a program that supports technology companies at their beginning, with the help of the strategic partner GapMinder Venture Partners BV but also co-financed by the European Union’s budget under the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 implemented by the European Investment Fund (EIF).

Gapminder recently reached a capitalization of EUR 36 million, compared to EUR 26 million when it started its activity in 2018, Gapminder VP founding partner said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)