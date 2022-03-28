Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Senior Editor

 

COVID-19: Nearly 2,200 Ukrainians vaccinated in Romania since start of war

28 March 2022
Almost 2,200 Ukrainian citizens have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania since the military conflict started in Ukraine over a month ago, according to Andrei Baciu, the coordinator of the COVID vaccination committee (CNCAV).

“Romania is helping Ukrainian refugees, including with vaccination against COVID-19. Since the start of the war on February 24, 2,185 adults from Ukraine have been vaccinated in our country against COVID-19,” Baciu said on Facebook.

He also said that vaccination centres continue to operate in Romania, “and anyone who wants to get vaccinated can continue to do so.”

According to March 27 data from the Romanian Border Police, more than 560,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the Russian invasion started in Ukraine. However, most transit the country, travelling further to other countries, mainly Western Europe.

