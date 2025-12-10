Over 4,500 Ukrainians applied for asylum in Romania since war began

Romania has issued more than 217,000 temporary protection permits to Ukrainian citizens since the start of the war, while a total of 4,534 Ukrainians have applied for asylum in the country, according to data released by the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) and quoted by Agerpres.

The IGI reported that between the outbreak of the conflict and December 9, Romanian immigration authorities issued or reissued 217,243 permits for Ukrainians benefiting from temporary protection. In December alone, 583 permits were granted or renewed following requests submitted by Ukrainian citizens holding this status.

Also, since the beginning of the war, 4,534 Ukrainians have filed asylum applications in Romania, though no new requests were recorded in December, the institution noted.

Ukrainians who have applied for asylum have been accommodated in the six regional procedure and reception centres operated by the IGI. As of now, the occupancy rate in these facilities stands at 19.9%, the agency said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Casian Mitu)