Society

Over 4,500 Ukrainians applied for asylum in Romania since war began

10 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has issued more than 217,000 temporary protection permits to Ukrainian citizens since the start of the war, while a total of 4,534 Ukrainians have applied for asylum in the country, according to data released by the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) and quoted by Agerpres.

The IGI reported that between the outbreak of the conflict and December 9, Romanian immigration authorities issued or reissued 217,243 permits for Ukrainians benefiting from temporary protection. In December alone, 583 permits were granted or renewed following requests submitted by Ukrainian citizens holding this status.

Also, since the beginning of the war, 4,534 Ukrainians have filed asylum applications in Romania, though no new requests were recorded in December, the institution noted.

Ukrainians who have applied for asylum have been accommodated in the six regional procedure and reception centres operated by the IGI. As of now, the occupancy rate in these facilities stands at 19.9%, the agency said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Casian Mitu)

Tags
#Ukraine
Normal
Society

Over 4,500 Ukrainians applied for asylum in Romania since war began

10 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has issued more than 217,000 temporary protection permits to Ukrainian citizens since the start of the war, while a total of 4,534 Ukrainians have applied for asylum in the country, according to data released by the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) and quoted by Agerpres.

The IGI reported that between the outbreak of the conflict and December 9, Romanian immigration authorities issued or reissued 217,243 permits for Ukrainians benefiting from temporary protection. In December alone, 583 permits were granted or renewed following requests submitted by Ukrainian citizens holding this status.

Also, since the beginning of the war, 4,534 Ukrainians have filed asylum applications in Romania, though no new requests were recorded in December, the institution noted.

Ukrainians who have applied for asylum have been accommodated in the six regional procedure and reception centres operated by the IGI. As of now, the occupancy rate in these facilities stands at 19.9%, the agency said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Casian Mitu)

Tags
#Ukraine
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 December 2025
Society
Rising prices push Romanians toward smaller holiday budgets, survey finds
10 December 2025
Business
Romania’s Constitutional Court clears tax increases to take effect on January 1
10 December 2025
Iasi
Iași hosts major charity drive for shelter animals this weekend
10 December 2025
M&A
Romanian-founded Tekpon acquires TNW brand from The Financial Times
10 December 2025
Politics
Romanian president promises report on 2024 cancelled elections within "two to three months"
10 December 2025
Business
Nuclearelectrica, US Critical Metals sign non-binding agreement to develop rare earth processing capacity in Romania
10 December 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom gets extra time for more explorations in offshore perimeter Neptun Deep
10 December 2025
Politics
Macron confirms 2026 visit to Bucharest as French and Romanian leaders hold economy, security talks in Paris