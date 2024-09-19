Export of grains from Ukraine halve in Romania's Constanţa port

The total grain exports through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanţa decreased in the first eight months of this year, as the Ukrainian grain deliveries halved, representatives of the port authority told Agerpres, Bursa.ro reported.

In the first 8 months of this year, 20.18 million tonnes of grain were exported from the Port of Constanţa, down 9.1% compared to the same period last year. No details about the flow of grain from Ukraine were provided.

Constanţa Port remains the main corridor for Ukrainian grain exports after the Russian invasion in 2022, as well as the main route for fuel imports.

At the same time, Ukraine managed to increase its grain exports through its own ports in the western area of ​​the Black Sea, near the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria, after Russia withdrew last year from the agreement brokered by the UN.

The data provided by the representatives of the Constanţa Port authority show that 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain left the port in August. Most of these grains arrived in Constanţa with barges on the Danube, which in August had a low level due to the drought, which partially affected river transport.

