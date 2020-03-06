Special concert dedicated to Romanian frontline workers in the UK will be streamed online this Thursday

A special concert dedicated to the Romanian frontline workers in the UK will be streamed online on Thursday, June 4, on the Facebook pages and Youtube channels of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London and the Romanian Embassy in the UK.

The concert "will be played live in 1 Belgrave Square in front of a Wall of Goodwill consisting of pictures of Romanian frontline workers (health and social care, education and childcare, food and goods provisions, public safety, transport, utilities, etc.), a powerful visual reminder of the positive impact the Romanian community has on the British society," ICR London said in a press release.

"The program proposed by violist Sascha Bota and pianist Cameron Roberts had been scheduled to be performed at the beginning of March in front of an audience of 200 as part of the Romanian Cultural Institute's acclaimed George Enescu series of chamber music before it had to be canceled. The rescheduled concert will be broadcasted live to a potential audience of 100,000 viewers on the social media channels of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, the Romanian Embassy in the UK, and numerous organizations of the Romanian community," the same press release reads.

The concert will start at 19:00, and the recording will be available to watch later.

Those who would like to reward the musicians with applauses and socialize with them and other participants after the concert over a glass of virtual wine can register on Eventbrite. They will later receive a link to connect on Zoom.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: ICR London)