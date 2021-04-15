Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/15/2021 - 11:15
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

RO unicorn UiPath targets USD 26 bln under planned USD 1 bln IPO

15 April 2021
Romania-born, New York-based startup turned unicorn UiPath, which automates repetitive work by Robotic Process Automation (RPA), is targeting a valuation of nearly USD 26 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange, Reuters reported citing documents filed by the companies with the SEC.

The company was most recently valued at USD 35 billion in the latest funding round earlier this year. In the financial year ended in January 2021, UiPath recorded annualized recurring revenues (ARR) of USD 580 mln, up by 65% compared to the previous year, and a net loss of USD 92 mln, down from USD 520 mln in the previous year.

UiPath has been capitalizing on the robust demand for robotic process automation services from companies shifting to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company plans to sell 6.8 million shares while existing shareholders will sell an additional 14.5 million shares as part of the offering, the regulatory filing show. The IPO will be priced between USD 43 and USD 50 per share, raising about USD 1.06 billion at the top end of the range.

UiPath's co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines will sell about 1.38 million UiPath shares in the IPO, for which he could get over USD 60 million. After the IPO, he will still hold 109.5 mln UiPath class A and Class B shares that could be worth USD 4.7-5.5 bln, depending on the final price. Dines will hold 88% of the company's voting power after the IPO, thanks to the class B shares, which give him more voting rights than the common class A shares, according to the company's listing prospectus.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UiPath)

Normal
