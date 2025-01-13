Tech

Report: UiPath brings Bucharest among major AI startup ecosystems

13 January 2025

Bucharest is one of the best cities for artificial intelligence startups, according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2024 report by StartupBlink, quoted by Economedia.ro. However, only one Romanian startup, unicorn UiPath, seems to lead the country's capital city to this top.

Romania has entered the global AI startup ranking in 11th place, according to the StartupBlink report. 

The United States dominates both the AI ​​startup industry and the global startup ecosystem. Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore are next in the ranking. Estonia ranks 6th in terms of AI startups, surpassing European countries such as France and Germany.

The capital of Romania, Bucharest, ranked 26th globally in the top cities in the ranking. 

Of the top 10 cities for artificial intelligence, 6 are from the US, and 3 are from China, reflecting the impact of these countries' AI-friendly policies compared to Europe. The top position in the global ranking is occupied by San Francisco, followed by New York, Beijing, London, and Los Angeles.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hakinmhan/Dreamstime.com)

Bucharest is one of the best cities for artificial intelligence startups, according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2024 report by StartupBlink, quoted by Economedia.ro. However, only one Romanian startup, unicorn UiPath, seems to lead the country's capital city to this top.

Romania has entered the global AI startup ranking in 11th place, according to the StartupBlink report. 

The United States dominates both the AI ​​startup industry and the global startup ecosystem. Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore are next in the ranking. Estonia ranks 6th in terms of AI startups, surpassing European countries such as France and Germany.

The capital of Romania, Bucharest, ranked 26th globally in the top cities in the ranking. 

Of the top 10 cities for artificial intelligence, 6 are from the US, and 3 are from China, reflecting the impact of these countries' AI-friendly policies compared to Europe. The top position in the global ranking is occupied by San Francisco, followed by New York, Beijing, London, and Los Angeles.

(Photo source: Hakinmhan/Dreamstime.com)

