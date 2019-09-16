Romania Insider
RPA leader UiPath: We want to reduce complexity so that anyone can create a robot
16 September 2019
UiPath, the most valuable startup created in Romania and the leader of the software robot industry, also known as robotic process automation (RPA), will start selling its technological solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) next year, UiPath strategy director Vargha Moayed said in the business talk show ZF Live.

This is part of the company’s strategy to expand into new market segments and simplify the use of its platform.

The solutions created by UiPath are currently used by big companies around the world, including U.S. retailer Walmart, German logistics group DHL, and Japanese conglomerate Softbank, as well as by some of the biggest public institutions in the US.

As a result of the company’s fast expansion, it has reached a valuation of USD 7 billion, making its founder and CEO, Daniel Dines, who owns a 20% stake, the richest Romanian (USD 1.4 bln), according to Forbes.

Dines’s vision is to have a robot for every human. “Most of our clients are now very big companies, but we will ease the implementation of RPA solutions by smaller clients, which will be facilitated by the launch of our cloud platform. Once we will offer our solutions in the cloud, we will lower the entry barrier for small companies to such solutions,” Vargha Moayed said at ZF Live.

One of the most important development directions at UiPath will be to improve the platform’s capacity to work with unstructured data and understand natural language, he added. “We want to reduce complexity so that anyone can automate an activity and create a robot,” he said.

