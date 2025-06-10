Hungarian minority party launches donation platform to support Romania’s flood-hit Praid community

The Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) has launched a public appeal for donations to support the community of Praid, where devastating flooding recently forced the closure of the area’s salt mine and brought tourism to a standstill.

Flooding completely disrupted operations at the Praid salt mine, a major economic driver in the region. Although a full ecological disaster may still be avoided, reconstruction is expected to take years. In the meantime, 45 homes have been evacuated, and dozens of residents have lost their livelihoods overnight.

In a message published on Monday, UDMR president Kelemen Hunor said his party had already facilitated government aid and contributed to the emergency response but now seeks broader public involvement through a newly launched donation platform, Ajutapraidul.ro.

“This is the time to help in other ways too: by promoting donation campaigns,” Kelemen said. “Whether you are Hungarian from across or within the border, or Romanian friends - everyone can find out how and where they can contribute. There is no such thing as 'too little' - every leu or euro counts.”

The platform provides detailed information on how to donate and outlines three areas of need: support for displaced families through food, medicine, heating and income compensation; financial aid for locals who depend on tourism; and efforts to relaunch Praid’s tourist appeal after the disaster.

“Let’s not leave Praid alone," Kelemen urged, adding that the campaign is about solidarity and mutual support.

UDMR clarified that it is handling only the organization and promotion of the initiative and will not collect or store donor data.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)