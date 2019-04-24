Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 08:07
Uber Eats lists Bucharest restaurants preferred by its customers
24 April 2019
Nicolai, King Rolls, Tartar Workshop, Emte Burger & Street Food Gourmet, and Aria Gourmet Burger are the top five independent restaurants in Bucharest preferred by the users of the Uber Eats delivery platform.

The top five restaurant chains among Uber Eats users include Condimental, Divan, Burger Van, Pep & Pepper, and City Grill.

The rankings were compiled based on the data of hundreds of thousands of orders and took into account both the average score in the Uber Eats app for each restaurant and the number of orders delivered so far, according to the company.

Uber Eats also ranked the most popular dishes ordered by its clients. "The most popular soup is the meatball soup of Ciorbărie, and the most appreciated pizza in town is Pizza Five from the Pizza Mania restaurant. When it comes to pasta, Uber Eats users prefer Sara Green for the tastiest whole-grain pasta with cashew and avocado sauce," reads the release.

The French fries fans recommend Burger Van Home - fried potatoes with cheddar and jalapeno sauce, while the most popular burger in the city, Raclette beef burger can be found at the Emte Burger & Street Food Gourmet restaurant.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Uber Eats)

Irina Marica
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
