Two new Romanian companies included in MSCI Frontier Markets indices

The number of Romanian publicly traded companies in the MSCI indices will increase in March 2025 after two new companies, ROCA Industry (ROC1) and Sinteza (STZ), were included.

The shares of the two companies will be included in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI indices, which cover Small Cap, Mid Cap, and Large Cap companies.

These two companies will be joined by TTS Transport Trade Services (TTS), whose shares are currently included in the MSCI Frontier and MSCI Romania indices, which only feature Mid Cap and Large Cap companies. TTS will be reclassified as a Small Cap company and included in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI indices, as its market capitalization has fallen below the retention threshold for Mid Cap set by MSCI in this review.

The number of Romanian companies in the MSCI indices will increase from 34 to 36 companies as of March 1, 2025. The changes come as a result of the quarterly index review conducted this month by the global index provider MSCI and published on Tuesday, February 11.

MSCI is one of the leading global providers of benchmark indices. Currently, Romania is classified by MSCI as a Frontier Market.

Other Romanian companies included in the indices are Alro (ALR), Banca Transilvania (TLV), BRD Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), Conpet (COTE), and others.

On the other hand, Romania is classified as an Emerging Market by the international index provider FTSE Russell, where it is represented by 11 companies listed on the stock exchange: Banca Transilvania, Electrica, Hidroelectrica, MedLife, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, One United Properties, Teraplast, Bucharest Stock Exchange, Purcari Wineries, and Transport Trade Services.

(Photo source: BVB)