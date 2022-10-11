Business

Twinkle Star invests EUR 850,000 in new English and German language center in Iasi

11 October 2022
Language and exam center Twinkle Star announced the opening of a new location in Iasi, following an investment of over EUR 850,000. The center offers English and German courses, and those studying here can also take Cambridge exams.

The new center has a capacity of over 5,000 students and is one of eight authorized examination centers in Romania. More than 600 people are expected to start the courses by the end of the year, with the classes scheduled to begin in October.

The initial investment of over EUR 850,000 covers the acquisition and fitting of the space: six classrooms and the administrative areas.

Twinkle Star, a project of local entrepreneur Ruxandra Rață-Bucevschi, celebrates 14 years of activity this October. The first location opened in 2008 with only 14 students. By the end of 2024, Twinkle Star aims to reach 6,500 students.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Twinkle Star)

1

