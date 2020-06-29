Turkish investor interested in Romanian football club Dinamo

Turkish investors, including former Galatasaray vice-president Erk Toros (2002-2005), are reportedly interested in taking over Romanian football club Dinamo Bucuresti after the Spanish investors pulled out of the deal.

Pablo Cortacero, a Spanish real estate investor, was close to buying Romanian troubled football club Dinamo Bucharest from local investor Ionut Negoita.

Still, he failed to disburse a EUR 400,000 tranche by Friday, June 26, as scheduled. He has already paid EUR 100,000 to Dinamo.

The Turkish investors are reportedly interested in acting through the fan club that is also a shareholder of the football club, to later emerge as shareholders.

“We are talking about very financially powerful people, who want to invest serious amounts of money, they could initially support the fan-shareholder program, then take control. It remains to be seen what steps they will take after checking the documents. They made clear that they wanted to get involved,” sources familiar to the negotiations told Gazeta Sporturilor.

(Photo: Douglas Mackenzie | Dreamstime.com)

