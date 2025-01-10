Turkish exporters seek to bypass Bulgaria and use Romania’s ports instead

Turkish exporters want to use a new maritime route for their goods and are looking at Romania’s port of Constanta in the context of hundreds of trucks waiting for a long time at the border crossings with Bulgaria, especially at those at Kapikule and Hamzabeyli, according to Türkiye Today.

Umit Mirza Cavusoglu, president of the Western Mediterranean Exporters Association (BAIB), spoke to Turkish media and announced significant progress in plans to transport goods from Sakarya’s Karasu Port to Constanta, with the goal of moving up to 600 trucks daily.

Congestion at border crossings with Bulgaria has long been a problem for Turkish exporters, causing financial losses. By opening a new sea route, Turkey aims to alleviate these challenges, increase export capacity, and boost competitiveness in European markets.

Exporters want to use RO-RO ships to transport trucks from Karasu port to Constanta. Discussions with Romanian port operators have been positive, and operations are set at a transport of 300 trucks per day initially, a capacity that will increase to 600 trucks per day.

A laboratory that meets EU standards for inspecting fresh produce is being set up in the port of Constanta, and it is expected that the Turkish Ministry of Trade will actively support this initiative by the middle of this year.

The capacity of the port of Constanta expanded last year with the inauguration of a cargo terminal and a RO-RO, a EUR 65 million investment by DP World.

