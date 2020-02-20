Romania’s Tulcea port to undergo upgrade as authorities hope to attract more tourists

The port and riverfront in Tulcea, the main local entry point to the region of the Danube Delta, will undergo modernization works worth approximately EUR 34 million, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Of the total cost, 75% will be covered by EU funds through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program, 23% by the state budget and 2% by the budget of the Tulcea County Council.

Max Boegl Romania, part of German group Max Boegl, won the public bid to undertake the works.

The project is to be delivered by the end of 2022. It is meant to modernize the port infrastructure and allow the development of naval passenger transport services.

The docking areas for goods and for passengers will be separated by pedestrian areas, so as to turn the entire riverfront, which has a length of over 1 km and a half, into an attraction point, Stirileprotv.ro reported. A part of the construction is to be used exclusively by passenger ships as authorities hope to attract more tourists to the region of the Danube Delta and increase the length of their stay.

A competition for projects concerning the river front will also be organized.

(Photo: Cosmin Constantin Sava | Dreamstime.com)