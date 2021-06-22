Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 09:05
Business

RO expert: Wages will rise this year driven by scarce workforce

22 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The wages in Romania, particularly in industry, will rise this year as the workforce migrates again once the relaxation is gaining momentum in Europe - and the rise will not be driven, like in the years before, by the higher minimum statutory wages.

"It is the first year when the salary increases are not related to the increase of the minimum wage because it has not changed too much, which is good," explained Oana Tufăroiu, managing director at the recruitment and hiring company temporarily Humangest, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Last April, the salaries of employees in fields such as automobile manufacturing, furniture, hotels and restaurants dropped by between 20% and 30% compared to the same period in 2019, after many companies stopped operating in lockdown. But by April 2021, salaries in most of the sectors recovered already.

"Salaries will continue to rise. There is a broad pressure for wage increases in the industry; the labor shortage is forcing employers to review their processes on the wage side as well," Tufăroiu explained.

She said that any EU country opening its borders is seen on the Romanian labour market. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 09:05
Business

RO expert: Wages will rise this year driven by scarce workforce

22 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The wages in Romania, particularly in industry, will rise this year as the workforce migrates again once the relaxation is gaining momentum in Europe - and the rise will not be driven, like in the years before, by the higher minimum statutory wages.

"It is the first year when the salary increases are not related to the increase of the minimum wage because it has not changed too much, which is good," explained Oana Tufăroiu, managing director at the recruitment and hiring company temporarily Humangest, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Last April, the salaries of employees in fields such as automobile manufacturing, furniture, hotels and restaurants dropped by between 20% and 30% compared to the same period in 2019, after many companies stopped operating in lockdown. But by April 2021, salaries in most of the sectors recovered already.

"Salaries will continue to rise. There is a broad pressure for wage increases in the industry; the labor shortage is forcing employers to review their processes on the wage side as well," Tufăroiu explained.

She said that any EU country opening its borders is seen on the Romanian labour market. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars