Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan recently announced that the Bucharest Tribunal has cancelled the Urban Zoning Plan (PUZ) of Tineretului Park, a document approved in 2005 that allowed for the construction of buildings on several hectares of the park.

Numerous buildings have been already been constructed in the area, but some projects have been halted by the court.

"The Bucharest Tribunal has cancelled the PUZ of Tineretului Park, based on an action initiated by us [the NGO Save Bucharest Association together with Eco Civica Foundation] in 2018. Through the PUZ approved in 2005, several hectares of the park became available for construction," Dan said in a post on social media.

The mayor also gave examples of the effects of the now cancelled PUZ, posting a picture on Facebook showing 5 buildings located in the green area. Another building can be seen being constructed deep in the park.

"The two unfinished constructions that you see on the right side of the image were started based on the same PUZ and stopped in court by the same two associations. Other investments planned by this PUZ are in various stages in court. This is how Bucharest has developed in the last 20 years," Nicusor Dan said disapprovingly.

"The traffic and pollution that we all experience are the consequences," he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)