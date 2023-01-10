Real Estate

Bucharest mayor wouldn’t build access road through forest for real estate developer

10 January 2023
Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan stressed that he would not accept to build, from public money, an access road through the forest as required by the developers of the Greenfield real estate project in the northern part of the city – which built the blocks of apartments in the middle of the forest without proper transportation arrangements.

“The residents of Greenfield are the victims of a developer who rushed to build blocks without building roads. [...] I do not agree and will not take action for a permanent road through the forest,” mayor Nicusor Dan said.

He also said that the developers already have permits to build more access roads towards the Bucharest belt road – an alternative that the apartment owners in the region would not prefer.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

