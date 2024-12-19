Western Romania: Tresor Le Palais opens as first Hilton-branded hotel in Timișoara

Tresor Le Palais Timișoara, Curio Collection by Hilton, has officially opened its doors in the city in western Romania, marking a significant milestone as the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in the country. This new addition is also the first Hilton-branded hotel in Timișoara.

Owned by Tresor Le Palais SRL, the hotel features two stylish buildings surrounded by Mediterranean gardens and a wide variety of wellness-focused amenities, including a spa with a Jacuzzi, sauna, and an exterior swimming pool.

“Today marks a proud milestone as we open the doors to Tresor Le Palais, the first Curio Collection by Hilton in Romania and Timișoara’s only Hilton-branded hotel. […] We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to discover the unique charm of Timișoara through the lens of true hospitality,” said Liviu Peter, property owner.

The hotel also features the a-la-carte restaurant L’aventure and two large social event meeting spaces.

As part of Hilton Honors, the hotel offers exclusive benefits for members, such as flexible payment options, member discounts, and free standard Wi-Fi. Members can also access digital tools through the Hilton Honors mobile app, including checking in, selecting rooms, and using a Digital Key for room access.

(Photo source: PR)