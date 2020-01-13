Romania’s Transylvanian Alps, on New York Times 2020 travel list

The old-growth forests of Romania, and particularly those found in the Southern Carpathian Mountains, also known as the Transylvanian Alps, have been included on a list of 52 Places To Go In 2020, put together by The New York Times.

“To experience a piece of real wilderness without having to go to the ends of the earth, look no further than Romania,” the section of the list dedicated to the country argues.

The forests are highlighted for their “incredible array of flora and fauna” and as home to bears, wolves and other wildlife.

The article recommends a visit to Domogled-Valea Cernei National Park or the Făgăraș mountain range, both offering “thousands of acres of truly untouched nature” and opportunities for various outdoor sports and activities.

The article mentions the high-altitude road Transfăgărăsan, a destination for motoring enthusiasts, and references “Romania’s very decent roads” which allow travelers to reach various nature sites.

The issue of illegal logging is also mentioned in the article, alongside the suggestion that more travelers coming to see the forests could send the message “that these trees are worth more alive than dead.”

(Photo: Janos Gaspar | Dreamstime.com)

