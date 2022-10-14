Cluj Napoca

 

 

Transylvania Open 2022 roundup: Romanian royals visit the tennis court, Chinese Xiyu Wang wins 3-hour and 25-minute epic match & more

14 October 2022
On October 13, Her Majesty Margareta and her spouse, His Royal Highness Prince Radu, visited the Transylvania Open WTA250 tournament at BT Arena, Cluj-Napoca during Nuria Parrizas Diaz (SPA) and Dalma Galfi (HUN)'s match. 

During their one-hour visit, their Royal Highnesses and their companies, Horia Ciorcilă, president of Banca Transilvania, and Prof. Dr. Vasile Pușcaș, university professor at Babeș-Bolyai University, were greeted by Patrick Ciorcila, the tournament's director, and former tennis player Horia Tecău. They came to visit the Main Court and players-dedicated area, and witness a few exchanges of balls.

This visit marks their latest stop in Cluj-Napoca. Previously, the Custodian of the Crown and Prince Radu met with the academic society in Cluj at Transylvania College international school to award the Bronze and Silver medalists at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards competition, then visited the new Banca Transylvania headquarters. 

The match itself ended with a 2-0 (6-1, 6-4) win for the Spaniard, marking her first victory against the Hungarian rising start since their 2019 clash in Portugal. This straight-set win will pitch Parrizas-Diaz against hardworking Xiyu Wang, who'd just won against home team favorite Gabi Ruse in an epic three hours and a half match. 

In other news, tournament favorite and former Grand Slam finalist Eugenie Bouchard was forced to retire from the tournament, following an injury after a 6-3 loss in the first set against Anhelina Kalinina. The latter eventually qualified for the Round of 16 against Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure and advanced to the next round in a solid 6-3, 6-2 win. 

(Photo: Transylvania Open 2022)

