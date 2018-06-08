20 °C
Transylvania cities on list of coolest places for a European holiday this year

by Irina Marica
A Business Insider feature recommends readers to visit the cities of Brasov and Sighisoara in Romania’s Transylvania region, as these two places are among the coolest for a European holiday this year, according to travel experts.

“If you’re looking for something truly off-the-beaten-path and cobbled streets and gothic churches are your thing, Alex, a financial journalist based in London, recommends a visit to the depths of Transylvania, specifically Sighisoara and Brasov,” reads the Business Insider article.

Transylvania is one of Romania’s most famous regions, as it also includes the well-known Bran Castle, which is also known as Dracula’s Castle. Prince Charles is also a big fan of Transylvania.

The list of “19 coolest places for a European holiday in 2018” drawn up by Business Insider also includes Porto (Portgual), Bay of Kotor (Montenegro), Granada (Spain), as well as other places in Croatia, Spain, Italy, Greece, France, Albania, Estonia and Belarus. Read the full article here.

British magazine names Romania “Europe’s most overlooked holiday destination”

Irina Marica, [email protected]

