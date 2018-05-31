British magazine names Romania “Europe’s most overlooked holiday destination”

A recent article in the online edition of British magazine The Spectator looks at what makes Romania “one of, if not the most overlooked of European holiday destinations.”

The magazine explains that the country has a variety of landscapes, from unspoilt wilderness to picturesque ski slopes and quiet beaches. It also mentions the many local foods that are worth trying and its distinctive rural folk culture. At the same time, it argues that more tourists would be interested in coming here “if Romania’s tourism ministry got its act together.”

The article also recommends several places to visit in Romania, among them the secluded Gura Portiței, close to the Danube Delta; the city of Sibiu, which stands out with its Saxon architecture, and the ski slopes of Şuior in Maramureș.

The full article can be read here.

