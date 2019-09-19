Ro Insider
Romania to reorganize transplant activity in EUR 15 mln project
19 September 2019
The Health Ministry will reorganize the local transplant activity as part of an EU-funded project worth over EUR 15.6 million.

The project covers the development of a National Transplant Registry, the drafting of a Transplant Code, the updating of the guides and protocols in this area, and simplifying the transplant-related legislation. It is set to last 36 months.

The National Transplant Registry will be developed as an integrated IT system collecting personal and medical data of potential donors, of brain-dead donors, of patients who need to receive a transplant, and of those who underwent a transplant procedure.

The transplant protocols and guides are to be updated for every type of activity (testing, coordination, transport, harvesting, post-transplant evaluation, storage) and for every type of transplant (kidney, liver, heart, cornea, bone-tendon, lung, pancreas, stem cells).

“We will start with an analysis targeting the reorganization of all the legislation governing the transplant activity in Romania so as to eliminate legislative redundancy, the elements that no longer correlate to the existing legislation. We will transpose in our legislation, correctly and fully, all the European directives and we will reorganize legislation by eliminating aspects that contain contradictions,” health minister Sorina Pintea said.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

