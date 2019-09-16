Romania Insider
RO Health Ministry to monitor the effects of heated tobacco use
16 September 2019
The public advertising for heated tobacco products will be restricted in Romania and the patients using such products will be separately monitored when showing to hospitals for identifying patterns, health minister Sorina Pintea announced, Hotnews.ro reported. 

The ministry will publish reports on the effects of heated tobacco use on its website. While traditional tobacco products generate effects on the long-term, the heated tobacco seems to have immediate adverse effects so measures should be taken she commented.

Such moves are in line with a bill drafted by the opposition party USR this year.

Public display of tobacco products in shops, public advertising, promotional actions and the free distribution of samples of tobacco products, as well as sponsorship of events by tobacco companies could be prohibited, says a bill initiated by USR deputy Emanuel Ungureanu, deputy chairman of the Health Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, and tabled in the Parliament in June.

The draft law was requested by the civil society, emphasized Emanuel Ungureanu at the time of the draft normative act.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

