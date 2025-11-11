Romanian poultry producer Transavia announces EUR 150 million pet food plant

Romanian producer Transavia announced it was expanding into the production of pet food with a RON 763 million (approximately EUR 150 million) factory in Ciugud, in Alba county.

The investment is made entirely from the company’s own funds.

With a built area of ​​65,000 sqm, the factory will produce a wide range of dry and wet products, which the company estimates could feed over 11 million dogs and cats annually.

It will be the largest pet food production unit in the country, the company said. Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

Euromonitor 2024 data, provided by Transavia, shows that the pet food market in Romania has exceeded EUR 1 billion (RON 4,929 million), representing a 9.7% increase compared to 2023. Dog food accounts for 63%, while cat food for 37%. Available market data indicates that less than 3% of cat and dog food in modern retail comes from Romania.

“We expect this investment to generate sustainable prosperity in local communities by stimulating businesses in the area, strengthening a network of local partners and suppliers, and creating jobs. At the company level, in the medium term, in two to three years from the start of sales, we want to increase EBITA from over EUR 100 million currently to approximately EUR 250 million, with a significant contribution from the new division,” Ioan Popa, president and founder of Transavia, said.

The company, which employs some 2,300 people, has 31 poultry farms and over 10,000 ha cultivated with cereals for feeding the birds, a compound feed factory, three slaughterhouses, and a meat processing factory. Approximately 30% of the production is exported to European countries and other international markets.

