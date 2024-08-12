Agriculture

Moldova's Trans-Oil Group gets EUR 24 mn grant for oilseed processing plant in Romania

12 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Global Grain International, a Romanian subsidiary of Moldovan agri group Trans-Oil Group controlled by Vaja Jhashi, announced that it has received state aid worth RON 121 million (EUR 24 million) from the Government of Romania through the Investalim grant scheme, according to Mold-Street.

According to the group, this significant financial support is essential for the strategic development of the company in Romania.

The money will be used for the construction of an oilseed processing unit.

"The state aid granted will be allocated for the construction of a state-of-the-art processing unit in Ialomița County. This new factory is designed to process up to 300,000 tonnes of soybeans or rapeseed annually, strengthening Romania's agricultural processing capabilities and contributing to the local economy. The total costs for the construction of the processing unit are estimated to reach up to RON 212 million (EUR 42 millon)," according to Trans-Oil.

"This new facility will not only increase our operational capacity but will also bring sustainable economic benefits for Ialomița County and beyond," commented Radu Mușinschi, Trans-Oil Group Country Manager for Romania and Serbia.

(Photo: Evgeniy Salov/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Moldova's Trans-Oil Group gets EUR 24 mn grant for oilseed processing plant in Romania

12 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Global Grain International, a Romanian subsidiary of Moldovan agri group Trans-Oil Group controlled by Vaja Jhashi, announced that it has received state aid worth RON 121 million (EUR 24 million) from the Government of Romania through the Investalim grant scheme, according to Mold-Street.

According to the group, this significant financial support is essential for the strategic development of the company in Romania.

The money will be used for the construction of an oilseed processing unit.

"The state aid granted will be allocated for the construction of a state-of-the-art processing unit in Ialomița County. This new factory is designed to process up to 300,000 tonnes of soybeans or rapeseed annually, strengthening Romania's agricultural processing capabilities and contributing to the local economy. The total costs for the construction of the processing unit are estimated to reach up to RON 212 million (EUR 42 millon)," according to Trans-Oil.

"This new facility will not only increase our operational capacity but will also bring sustainable economic benefits for Ialomița County and beyond," commented Radu Mușinschi, Trans-Oil Group Country Manager for Romania and Serbia.

(Photo: Evgeniy Salov/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments