Major auction for trains in Romania derailed by multiple appeals
02 October 2019
The tender by which Romania wants to buy 40 to 80 new trains is subject to multiple appeals and risks being delayed until at least the beginning of next year, Economica.net reported.

After the Chinese company CRRC Qingdao Sifang placed the best bid, Alstom and Siemens have filed appeals.

The value of the contract is estimated between EUR 370 mln (40 trains, 15 years maintenance) and EUR 960 mln (80 trains, 30 years maintenance), not including VAT. The contract will be financed from the European Union’s budget.

The new trains will be purchased by a newly set up entity, the Authority for Railway Reform (ARF), which will distribute them to state-owned passenger railway company CFR Călatori, but also to private operators.

ARF launched the tender for the purchase of passenger trains on April 3, 2019. Until the deadline of July 19, ARF received three offers, respectively from Alstom Ferroviaria (its offer was evaluated at 78.69 points), CRRC Qingdao Sifang (89 points), and Siemens Mobility (78.47 points).

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

