Romania Insider
Business
Romania to organise auction for 80 trains worth EUR 1 bln
04 April 2019
The Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) on April 3 launched a public tender for the purchase of 40 to 80 passenger trains and their maintenance over a period of 15 to 30 years.

The estimated maximum value of the contract is RON 4.56 billion (EUR 957 million, not including VAT), or about EUR 12 million per piece, including maintenance services over a period of 30 years, Economica.net reported. The first train should be delivered no later than 24 months.

The bidders must prove that they delivered at least 40 such trains over the past three years and that they provided maintenance services of more than EUR 24 million over the same three-year period. The trains must be able to reach a maximum speed of 160 km/h. Each train should have a capacity of at least 200 seats.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

21 January 2019
