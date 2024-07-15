Trafigura acquires its first PV park in Romania

Nala Renewables, an energy investment and development platform controlled by Singapore-based global trader Trafigura, announced that it has signed an agreement with renewable energy group Monsson to acquire a 61 MWp solar photovoltaic project located in western Romania, according to a statement published by Trafigura.

Construction will start in the third quarter of 2024, and the project will be operational and connected to the Romanian electricity grid in 2025.

Once operational, the plant is expected to support Nala's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals by generating around 80,000 MWh of clean energy per year, representing the energy use of around 13,000 households, as well as saving approximately 39,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions per year, according to the investor.

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)