Traffic restrictions in central Bucharest as authorities start work at Unirii platform

Traffic is restricted in central Bucharest after local authorities started work at the degraded Unirii platform. Splaiul Independenței, between Națiunile Unite Square and Unirii Square, is the first area with restrictions.

District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță, who heads the reconstruction project valued at RON 800 million (EUR 158.6 million), said that the areas in front of Manuc’s Inn and Unirii Park will be the primary focus in the initial phase. Detour routes, including a temporary road through Unirii Park, have been already set up.

The mayor announced in a press conference that, according to the construction permit issued by former general mayor and now-president Nicușor Dan, the works will consist of the regeneration of public spaces in the Unirii Square area. The project also includes the rebuilding of the Dâmbovița River basin structure, the 100-year-old Unirii platform, utility networks, road signage and markings, vertical systematization, irrigation systems and temporary interventions on the fountains.

The works will be divided into four distinct zones: the area in front of Manuc’s Inn, the park in front of the Unirea Store, the fountains area, and the one towards the Unirii Underpass. The builders will start by dismantling and removing old beams and pillars, replacing them with new elements. In the end there will be an entirely new structure.

The park in front of the Unirea Store will be fenced off, and trees will be relocated or cut down and replaced.

"The estimated timeline is between spring and summer 2026, when we estimate that we will close the Unirii Underpass as well. We will reinforce it on one side and, on the other, we will manage to make this junction between the two main axes of Bucharest, which is currently impossible, since the structure that would support the tram tracks cannot bear the weight of either the tracks or the tram," said mayor Băluță, who estimated that the works on the Unirii Slab, the underpass, and the tram will last about three years, according to Agerpres.

The District 4 mayor concluded the press conference with a message in which he appealed to Bucharest residents who will be affected by these works in the city center.

“We are entering an extremely difficult period for us, those who live in Bucharest. Discomfort will be significant for people during the 3 years,” he stated. Previous estimates placed the duration at 2 years.

The Unirii platform is 32 meters wide and 360 meters long and channels the course of the Dâmbovița River underground. Its reconstruction is financed with EU funds.

