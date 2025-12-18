The Traditional Collection of Boromir Cozonac for Winter Holidays

Partner Content

Holidays are simply better when you share the traditional taste of Boromir Cozonac with your loved ones. Our Collection of Cozonac brings joy and warmth to festive gatherings, carrying on the sweet traditions of the winter season. With its soft core, rich fillings, and authentic flavor that comes from natural sourdough, the Boromir Cozonac is the perfect surprise for friends and family at Christmas or New Year’s Eve. You’ll find a wonderful variety of assortments to choose from, so there’s something for every taste.

Carefully made and baked with love



Our desire to keep the cozonac tradition alive across generations has inspired the classic collection of Boromir Cozonac, famous throughout Romania and beyond. With patience, care and quality ingredients, we ensure every bite is a perfect balance of taste and texture. Another secret lies in slow, natural sourdough leavening, which brings softness, depth of flavor, and freshness to the dough, all without preservatives. Also, we use exclusively free-range eggs because quality and sustainability go hand in hand in every Boromir Cozonac we make. It’s the combination of carefully chosen ingredients and 36 hours of preparation that make the Boromir Cozonac truly unique.



Four tasty selections to enjoy



The Boromir Collection includes four selections of traditional Cozonac, each offering a delightful experience for the holidays. If you prefer a rich chocolate taste, the Boromir Cozonac with cocoa filling is a great choice for you. Do you enjoy nutty tastes? Then our Cozonac with walnut and cocoa filling could be your favorite. You can also go for the Cozonac with walnut and raisins filling, a combination of both nutty and fruity flavors. The Cozonac with cocoa and Turkish delight is another exceptional choice, combining the sweetness of the Turkish delight with the richness of the cocoa. You can find all of them in our online store, boromirmarket.ro, waiting to be part of your celebrations.



Holiday Flavor Combinations



Christmas joy becomes even sweeter with the first slice of Boromir Cozonac, enjoyed while opening gifts and gathering with loved ones. The fillings of walnut, cocoa, raisins and Turkish delight complement a wide range of festive flavors. For a cozy holiday experience, enjoy the Cozonacs with hot chocolate, warm milk, mulled wine, or your favorite coffee. Looking for a little inspiration? You can create a remarkable dessert by layering slices of Cozonac with mascarpone or whipped cream, or you can make a tasty bread pudding with fruits and cinnamon. For more creative ideas, visit our blog!



Boromir brings joy!



*This is partner content.